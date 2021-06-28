German police announced that two people were injured in what is believed to be a knife attack in the city of “Erfurt” on Monday morning, just three days after a bloody stabbing in the Bavarian city of Würzburg.

The two victims of today’s operation, aged 45 and 68, were transferred to two hospitals for treatment, according to a police spokeswoman, noting that their injuries did not pose a threat to their lives.

Police in the central German city said on Twitter that the 32-year-old suspect was arrested after he was found with injuries in his apartment.

It is believed that the suspect, identified by local media as Johannes L. He hurt himself and was taken to hospital.

His motives were not clear, according to the police, knowing that he has a history of violence and psychological problems. There were no indications of a political motive.

Earlier, the police deployed a helicopter and trained dogs after the attacker fled the scene.

On Friday, a 24-year-old Somali man carried out a stabbing attack in the city of Würzburg, killing three women and seriously wounding six other people.

The suspect, who arrived in Germany in 2015, attacked the city center on Friday evening, starting at a home appliances store before heading to a bank.

Police later took him over after shooting him in the thigh.

Investigators found records revealing that the Somali was receiving treatment in a psychiatric hospital, and police confirmed that he was not an extremist known to the authorities.