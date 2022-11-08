Right now Spy X Family has returned to take a second wind, since the new chapters of the first season related to this family of spies have returned. And now, to celebrate that everything is going on in a positive way, a new art has been revealed that puts the members of the story with the most interesting outfits.

This anime is preparing to release the original soundtrack in Japan very soon. And to commemorate the soundtrack there is a special cover featuring the members of the family. Forge. This could make us understand that they will put appearances aside and at some point they will declare themselves the definitive spy family, or so the fans think.

Here you can check the art:

Soundtrack information. Issued on Wednesday, December 21 TV animation “SPY x FAMILY” The cover image of the original soundtrack has been released.

For those who are not aware, this is the synopsis of Spy X Family:

SPY x FAMILY is an anime series that follows the story of the agent known as Twilight, the same one who follows any order if it is for the sake of peace. He works tirelessly to prevent extremists from starting a war with neighboring Ostania. For his latest mission, he must investigate politician Donovan Desmon by infiltrating his son’s school. To do this, he decides to form a fake family with a six-year-old orphan girl and an absent-minded office worker named Yor Briar as his wife. Although they appear to be a normal family, each one hides a secret.

Remember that the series can be seen in Crunchyroll.

Via: comic book