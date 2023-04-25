Sprint, the F1 Commission meets

Today we meet F1 Commissionswhich must put the proposals on the format to a vote Sprint further renovated. It will in fact be a formal operation, since the teams are in agreement on the idea of ​​double qualifying which will determine the two races (the short one on Saturday and the canonical Grand Prix on Sunday). After the F1 Commission vote, the ball passes to the World Motor Sport Council for formal approval ahead of the Baku weekend.

The new format

The proposal stipulates that the Grand Prix and Sprint have separate qualifying, with the shorter Saturday race no longer determining the Sunday starting grid; Saturday’s PL2 – in fact useless in the old system, since they were free and took place in the Parc Fermé regime – will be replaced by a new qualifying session for the Sprint. It is not yet clear how the Sprint qualifying will take shape, but it is likely that it will have slightly different times and forms compared to the classic qualifying, also to “characterize” the novelty. Friday’s qualifying will instead determine the starting grid for Sunday’s Grand Prix.

The Sprint remains 100 km: Formula 1’s hope is that the drivers will be encouraged to push the accelerator even harder, as any mistake would no longer affect Sunday’s race, but would only affect Saturday’s Sprint.

What is the F1 Commission

It is a working group chaired by Formula 1 president Stefano Domenicali and FIA director for single-seaters Nikolas Tombazis, made up of representatives from teams and power unit suppliers to discuss sporting, financial and technical issues in F1. For 2023, as it is known, F1 has doubled the number of Sprint races from three – as in 2021 and 2022 – to six. The Sprint will then be held in Austria, Belgium, Qatar, the United States and Brazil.