In a short time, great things are being seen for the good of the sport, and they are for everyone to see. A series of sports spaces are being rescued, to the delight of children and young people. They say out there that more does the one who wants, than the one who can.

Courts, stadiums, sports fields, modules and endless sports spaces have come back to life, and many are still missing in rural areas. For now, this weekend the sports people together with Public Works got to work to rescue the Children’s League space of the Veterans Club, which looked abandoned, and now, of course, there is another sports space, such as it is the one located in the Los Achires subdivision.

It is the land known as “El Hoyo”, which already has another face and will soon be enabled to play baseball and soccer. Likewise, it is expected to create walkways so that people can walk in the mornings or afternoons. These actions, the truth, make all of us who like sports happy and we had not seen something like this, the will to do things well.

I hope that sports people continue like this, responding to the people and the sports family, since a helping hand was sorely lacking. Those of sports say that there is no stuck ball, we will continue to monitor that they continue working despite the fact that the sport is on pause, which makes us happy, since sport and its properties require a return to life. We will remain vigilant. Good morning everyone.