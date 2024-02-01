Chiara Ferragni, her new sponsorship ends in the worst way possible: Here's what happened

There new sponsorship of Chiara Ferragni ends up in chaos creating a new storm within social media. In fact, in the last few hours, it seems that the influence of the digital entrepreneur has blown a new hole in the water, showing how fans no longer trust her and her words.

Difficult times still lie ahead for her and for her work which is sinking after the latest events in which she is the protagonist. It all happened when she, Chiara Ferragni, decided to sponsor and show the place where she was on holiday.

A gesture that had a completely negative response, also pushing the owner of the structure to make a drastic decision.

New sponsorship for Chiara Ferragni: the post ends in disaster

In the last hours Chiara Ferragni was in Val d'Aosta where she spent a night inside the famous and renowned Hotel de Mascognaz in Champoluc. As usual, the latter made known her position and the place where she was, creating a real media chaos.

The structure explained as follows: “The manager of another hotel in Courmayeur called us to ask us if we would like Chiara to spend a weekend with us. And we said yes, why not? That's how it came to us. After all, anyone can come here, we are a hospitality structure open to the world. Unfortunately, we are sorry that there is hatred in the world.”

However, the post was subsequently deleted. The owner herself stated to Gambero Rosso: “Of course, we asked to share. But all hell happened during the night: they filled us with messages and insults and we had to remove the post”.

Finally, marketing expert Karim De Martino also had his say:“Chiara Ferragni took a test. The structure's profile was targeted by haters with thousands of insults on each post. How did we get this far?”. It would seem that Chiara's influence and empire are slowly falling apart after what happened with Pandoro-gate.