Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Choco Quini Foundation has signed a sponsorship contract with Alia Abdel Salam, to support her participation in the Norwegian Formula 4 and G15 Championship.

Alia, 23, is the first Emirati girl to participate in Formula One races. She will head to Norway in the last week of July to take part in the championship, which will start early next August.

The Choco Queen Foundation has joined the group of national bodies and institutions supporting the Emirati champion’s journey, in upcoming local and international participations in the 2025 season.

The agreement was signed by the champion Alia Abdel Salam and Raafat Fawzy Al-Younes, CEO of Choco Queeny.

Alia expressed her great happiness with this support and sponsorship from national bodies and institutions, which is a strong incentive to show the best she has and raise the UAE flag in external competitions.

She added: I am proud to follow and support the Marine Sports Federation and I look forward with great enthusiasm to the Norway round, which will be the first official appearance in the Formula 4 championships.