It seems that Nintendo does not want to let go of the popularity of Splatoon 3, game that has almost turned two years old since it came out in Switchand which until now has its audience but has lost users who are not dedicated to the competitive environment of the third-person shooter where painting the scenery is the key to victory. And of course, the fame that the saga achieved is due a lot to the design of the characters, especially those that are considered original like the presenters of the available scenarios.

To ensure that the flame does not go out, four new figures were announced Amiibo which are actually variations of others that had already been released in the past. These are two packages, the first one brings Callie and Mariethe second to Pearl and Marina; this to celebrate the next online festival of competition between users.

You can see them here:

As for the release date, they will go on sale next month. September 5 and so far they are only confirmed for Japan, but surely the announcement for other regions will be made later. The confirmed price so far is 4,400 Yen from the country.

Via: Twitter

Author’s note: They look really good, and this shows that Nintendo isn’t going to let their figures die anytime soon. This gives me hope that there will be a Zelda figure in chibi format from Echoes of Wisdom.