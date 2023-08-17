Today news of the world of Splatoon 3 have been revealed, since events will be held in which players who go through the competitive part will be able to continue performing to compete in some important tournaments in the world. To this is added that there is also some news about what would be the DLC that expands the adventure of a single user.

Within all these announcements, it was stated that a triple pack of amiibo with the members of Deep Cut, who are now the presenters of this installment of the franchise in particular. The best thing is that it will give users some eye-catching items and its release date will be next November 17, so it will not be an eternal wait.

The three members of Deep Cut will make their #amiibo debut on November 17th! Scan them in-game to snap a photo with these #Splatoon3 stars, get exclusive gear, and more! pic.twitter.com/uc78efsDRj — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 17, 2023

It is worth mentioning that the major expansion of the game has not had much news about it, and that means that users willing to enjoy this new story are going to have to be patient until the next one. Nintendo Direct. In the same way, it has come to be thought that this installment has not had the same impact as the debut game, and this has been noticed with so few active users.

Remember that splatoon 3 Is available in nintendo switch.

Via: Nintendo

Editor’s note: Without a doubt, amiibo collectors will want to add this team to their collection, I would not be surprised if there is someone who has all these figures in their entirety, even the Monster Hunter exclusives that only arrived in Japan.