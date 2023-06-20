Tuesday, June 20, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

New spirit | The psychic asks if there has been a small dog with upright ears in my life – The reporter found out what happens with a psychic, astrologer and palm reader

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 20, 2023
in World Europe
0
New spirit | The psychic asks if there has been a small dog with upright ears in my life – The reporter found out what happens with a psychic, astrologer and palm reader

Until recent years, few people publicly shouted that they believed in star charts and energy stones. Today, people who say directly that they don’t believe in various soothsayers are also visited. Reporter Sakari Hällfors went with a psychic, astrologer and chirologist to find out what draws people to new spirituality – and what actually happens during the sessions.

Sakari Hällfors HS

OFI randomly buy a card from the angel card deck.

The purpose of the card is to tell me something current that the spirit world wants to convey to me. Or so the psychic just told me.

“You have a challenging situation on your hands,” the psychic interprets the card. “The matter in question is not overwhelming, but now is not the time to resolve it. The solution must be allowed to come to you.”

#spirit #psychic #asks #small #dog #upright #ears #life #reporter #psychic #astrologer #palm #reader

See also  Tennis | Boris Becker's prison life revealed: "He is very popular"
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The new prices of the school canteen worry parents and catering companies

The new prices of the school canteen worry parents and catering companies

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result