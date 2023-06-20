New spirit | The psychic asks if there has been a small dog with upright ears in my life – The reporter found out what happens with a psychic, astrologer and palm reader

Until recent years, few people publicly shouted that they believed in star charts and energy stones. Today, people who say directly that they don’t believe in various soothsayers are also visited. Reporter Sakari Hällfors went with a psychic, astrologer and chirologist to find out what draws people to new spirituality – and what actually happens during the sessions.

Sakari Hällfors HS

2:00 am

OFI randomly buy a card from the angel card deck.

The purpose of the card is to tell me something current that the spirit world wants to convey to me. Or so the psychic just told me.

“You have a challenging situation on your hands,” the psychic interprets the card. “The matter in question is not overwhelming, but now is not the time to resolve it. The solution must be allowed to come to you.”