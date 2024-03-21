It seems like a joke, but it's almost been a year since it was released Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Versesecond film created by Sony Animation Studios in which we have as the protagonist Miles Morales, who will try to save the different multiverses from destruction. And although the next part has delayed its premiere due to production issues, at least fans will have a small project at hand that will brighten the situation a little.

Through Youtube It will be launched THE SPIDER WITHIN, a more personal story in which we see the protagonist of the trilogy fighting his anxiety, because as some have noted, Thousands He has suffered from all this since his uncle Aaron died in the first installment. That means that we will surely not see him so much in the role of his hero, but rather as the person hiding behind the mask.

The 'Spider-Verse' short film 'THE SPIDER WITHIN' releases on March 27 on YouTube. The story follows Miles as he experiences a panic attack that forces him to confront the manifestations of his anxiety. pic.twitter.com/6fMRnMB3Td — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 21, 2024

As for the release date, it will be given next March 27th on the franchise's official channel. It does not have any type of additional cost, since it is a pinnacle that will lead us to the last film that will close the multiverse of Spider-Man.

Here is a synopsis of this franchise:

“Spider-Man: Spider-Verse” is a franchise of animated films produced by Sony Pictures Animation in association with Marvel Entertainment. The series focuses on different versions of the Spider-Man character from various alternate realities and comics, who come together to face threats that endanger all their dimensions. The first film in the franchise, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (2018), was a great success both critically and at the box office. Directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman, the film features Miles Morales as the main protagonist, a Brooklyn teenager who becomes Spider-Man after being bitten by a radioactive spider. The plot follows Miles as he teams up with other Spider-Men and Spider-Women from different dimensions to stop the Kingpin and his plans to open portals to other realities.

Remember that both films are available in streaming as Disney Plus either HBO Max.

Via: Twitter

Editor's note: It will definitely be a pleasure to see this new story from the studio, no matter if it lasts five minutes or something like that. Also, I agree with the delay of the new film, since this way things can be taken more calmly.