Have you spotted the new speed camera in Rotterdam yet?

Is there a speed camera or not? If you occasionally visit Rotterdam, this may be a common confusion while driving on the Maasboulevard. For years there was a speed camera at the Shell gas station. This speed camera was removed by the municipality in 2016.

For years there were no speed cameras on the Maasboulevard. In recent years, the police have organized speed checks with, for example, a laser gun. On the stretch of two-lane road where you enter or leave Rotterdam you are allowed a speed of 50 km/h. The road invites you to drive faster and many motorists ignore the speed limit.

New speed camera Maasboulevard

The Maasboulevard recently had a new speed camera. Actually two, because they flash in both directions. Not everyone is used to that yet. In five months, 28,081 fines have already been issued automatically. Rijnmond reports about this. The pole is in a different location compared to the location of the old speed camera.

The speed camera, which was removed in 2016, was located in a location that hardly contributed to road safety, the municipality told the local broadcaster. The old post provided a good boost to the municipality's treasury, but it served its purpose. It was therefore decided, after consultation with the Public Prosecution Service and the police, to remove the old speed camera.

The new speed camera is in a place where this should be the case. Namely at the traffic light. It is not an unnecessary luxury. Last year things went wrong on the Maasboulevard with a fatal accident.

Road safety

In addition to checking speed, the speed camera also measures whether a driver ignores the red light. Mainly pedestrians and cyclists pass through the intersection. According to the municipality, this group must be protected from the speeding scum and the speed camera contributes to this.

It is too early for the Public Prosecution Service to draw conclusions about the contribution of road safety with the arrival of the new speed camera on the Maasboulevard. The number of fines would say little about the safety of the road. The Public Prosecution Service will only be able to say what the usefulness of the flash is after a longer period of time.

