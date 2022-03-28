The global launch of the Doogee S98 rugged smartphone unveils additional new specifications and announces two more S98 series devices, the S98 Pro and S98 Ultra. The versions Pro and Ultra are expected to officially launch between April and May and could fit the new 6nm Mediatek chip called “Next G”. The Doogee S98 is 15.5mm thick and weighs 320 grams. Most of which can be attributed to the 6000 mAh battery that promises high-impact performance for a standby time of 8-9 days and a duration at full use of 10-12 hours. On the occasion of the launch, Doogee also released a new video of the new smartphone with dual screens.

Pre-orders for the Doogee S98 are open on AliExpress And Doogeemallwith shipments starting in late April. It will be available in preview with a discounted price of $ 239 on AliExpress, but is expected to return to its original price of $ 339 after April 1. The S98 is built to withstand drops from heights of 1.5m. It is waterproof, does not fear rain or snow and dustproof thanks to the MIL-STD-810G certification. The new Doogee smartphone is also a performing gaming device thanks to the graphics managed by the powerful integrated Arm Mali-G57 GPU. The company offers coupons of various discounts for the first 1000 orders. To find out more, it’s available the official website of S98 to find out more.