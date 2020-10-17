Mexican zoologists during quarantine due to COVID-19 discovered and described a new species of parasitic wasp wasp and gave the insect the name Stethantix covida, writes The Epoch Times…

For example, zoologists Andrei Halaim and Enrique Ruiz Kancino from the Autonomous University of Tamaulipas in Mexico described five new species of Darwin’s wasps. The smallest of them was discovered during the quarantine period. The wasp species epithet “covida” is an unpleasant reminder of the coronavirus pandemic.

The new species differs from other representatives of the genus Stethantix, in particular, in its small size. The body length of the wasp is 3.5 millimeters, and the length of the front wing is 2.8 millimeters. The described species differs from the closest relative – Stethantix oaxacana – in the form of egg-laying and somewhat longer cheeks. Like other species closely related to it, the wasp probably parasitizes beetles from the families of weevils and lustrets. The insect lives in Central America and is found almost throughout Mexico and Guatemala.

Note that Darwin’s wasps are parasitic insects that usually lay their eggs inside or on the surface of the larvae of other species – butterflies, beetles, ants and others – to provide their offspring with a supply of fresh food.

As “FACTS” wrote, many previously believed that blood-sucking insects are capable of carrying COVID-19 by analogy with fleas and lice. But WHO experts said that there is no reason to believe that the coronavirus is transmitted through insect bites…

Photo: zookeys.pensoft.net

60

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter