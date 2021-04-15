Personnel from the Miami Zoo (Florida, USA) discovered in a wooded area near the park a new species of spider, the so-called Pine Rockland (Ummidia richmond), similar to the tarantula, the Zoo reported.

This spider was found in an endangered pine forest in southwestern Miami-Dade County, and had already been detected for the first time in 2012 during a review of reptile traps by a zoo worker.

Experts from the zoo’s conservation department compared the photo of the spider with that of others and determined that it did not match no existing record of known species in the region.

A NEW SPIDER

“The fact that a new species like this can be found in an endangered forest in the middle of the city underscores the importance of preserving these ecosystems,” said Frank Ridgley of the Miami Zoo Veterinary Service. picked up the CBSMiami channel.

This spider has not been documented in any other habitat except in this “rocky” pine forest that surrounds Zoo Miami.

Ridgley added that it would not only be a “loss of what we know, but of what is yet to be discovered,” since “poisons from related species contain compounds with potential use as pain relievers and cancer treatments.”

