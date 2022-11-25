Madrid. A previously unknown dinosaur species has been described on remains discovered in western Romania. It lived about 70 million years ago and was a herbivore.

Named in recognition of the region where it was discovered, Transylvanosaurus platycephalus literally means “Transylvanian flat-headed reptile”. The previously unknown dinosaur was approximately two meters long, walked on two legs and belonged to the family of Rhabdodontidae. In Transylvania, like other local dinosaurs, they only reached a small body size and are therefore known as “dwarf dinosaurs”.

The cranial bones of Transylvanosaurus that have been discovered offer a deeper insight into the evolution of European faunas shortly before the extinction of the dinosaurs 66 million years ago. “Presumably, a limited supply of resources in these parts of Europe at the time led to an adapted small body size,” says University of Tübingen paleontologist Felix Augustin, leader of the find, which has been featured in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology.

For most of the Cretaceous period, which lasted from 145 million years ago to 66 million years ago, Europe was a tropical archipelago. Transylvanosaurus It lived on one of the many islands along with other dwarf dinosaurs, crocodiles, turtles, and giant flying pterosaurs that had a wingspan of up to ten meters. “With each newly discovered species we are refuting the widely held assumption that the Late Cretaceous fauna had low diversity in Europe,” says Augustin.

During the Late Cretaceous, the Rhabdodontidae they were the most common group of small and medium European herbivores. Related species previously found in the same area had much narrower skulls than Transylvanosaurus. On the other hand, his closest relatives lived in what is now France, which came as a great surprise to scientists. How do I arrive Transylvanosaurus to the “Island of Dwarf Dinosaurs” in what is now Transylvania?

In the investigation several possibilities are reconstructed. The oldest finds assigned to Rhabdodontidae they come from Eastern Europe; animals could have spread west from there, and later, certain species could have returned to Transylvania.

Fluctuations in sea level and tectonic processes created temporary land bridges between the many islands and could have encouraged these animals to spread, scientists surmise. Furthermore, it can be assumed that almost all dinosaurs could swim to some degree, including the Transylvanosaurus. “They had powerful legs and a powerful tail. Most species, particularly reptiles, can swim from birth,” says Augustin. Another possibility is that several lines of rhabdodontid species have developed in parallel in eastern and western Europe.

precisely how it ended Transylvanosaurus in the eastern part of the European archipelago remains unclear for now. “We currently have very little data available to answer these questions,” says Augustin. The team had only a few bones for taxonomic classification, and none larger than five inches: the lower back of the skull with the foramen magnum and two frontal bones. “Inside the frontal bone it was even possible to discern the outlines of the brain of TransylvanosaurusBastians adds.

A team from the University of Bucharest found the skull bones of Transylvanosaurus in 2007 in a river bed of the Hateg Basin in Transylvania. The Hateg Basin is one of the most important sites for Late Cretaceous vertebrate discoveries in Europe. A total of ten species of dinosaurs have already been identified there.

“That’s unusual. When we find something, there are often only a few bones; however, even these can sometimes yield surprising news, as with Transylvanosaurus now,” says co-author Zoltán Csiki-Sava, a paleontologist at the University of Bucharest. The bones of Transylvanosaurus they were able to survive for tens of millions of years because they were protected by the sediments of an ancient riverbed, until another river released them again.

“If the dinosaur had died and just lay on the ground instead of being partially buried, the weather and scavengers would soon have destroyed all of its bones and we would never have known about it,” says Augustin.