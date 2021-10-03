About 70 million years ago, in the period known as the Late Cretaceous, the newly discovered kurupi itaata he was looking for prey in the lands of São Paulo. Measuring around 5 meters in height, the carnivorous predator – a relative of the famous Tyrannosaurus Rex – is the fourth member of the abelisaurid family found in Brazil.

According to the study that revealed the findings about the animal, the kurupi itaata it may have been one of the last large carnivores to roam the region before the event that wiped out the dinosaurs. This is the first carnivorous dinosaur found in the city of Monte Alto, which is considered the land of Brazilian dinosaurs. Several paleontological sites are located in the region.

Watch the video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=/JmF_ofb7Eww

Like the other members of the species, the kurupi itaata it had short arms and powerful lower limbs, which gave it the ability to chase and capture fast prey.

The studies and excavations that resulted in the finding had been ongoing since 2002, but only in 2014 did the researchers understand the importance of the findings.

“With the bones we found, in this case the pelvic bone, 3 vertebrae and there are some that we still haven’t identified. But with these fossils that we identified, it was possible to do a phylogenetic analysis, to identify which family the animal belonged to and it was also possible to see that it was a new animal”, said Fabiano Vidoi, paleontologist responsible for the research and co-author of the scientific publication of the finding, which can be read in full in the journal. Journal of South American Earth Sciences (in English).

*With information from Reuters.

See too

+ Until 2019, there were more people in prisons than on the Brazilian stock exchange



+ Geisy complains about social media censorship: “Instagram is chasing me”



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Nicole Bahls had already been warned about her ex-husband’s infidelity

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Chef playmate creates aphrodisiac recipe for Orgasm Day



+ Mercedes-Benz Sprinter wins motorhome version

+ Anorexia, an eating disorder that can lead to death



+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

