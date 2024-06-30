From transparent sea cucumbers to cup-shaped glass sponges, new species discovered in one of the deepest, darkest and most hostile parts of the Pacific Ocean appear to be from another planet. In the Clarion-Clipperton area, one of the least explored areas on Earth, scientists from the Smartex project at Britain’s National Oceanography Center have made extraordinary discoveries. This project aims to explore and protect deep-sea ecosystems from the impacts of mining activities, which threaten the environment with the presence of huge manganese deposits.

“Only one in ten animal species that live down here has been described by science,” says Thomas Dahlgren of the University of Gothenburg, who participated in the mission. At these depths, the water pressure is enormous, sunlight does not reach and temperatures are barely above freezing. For food, organisms must rely on ‘marine snow’, the organic matter that falls from the upper ocean layers.

The sea cucumber with transparent skin, which allows you to see the internal organs (source: SMARTEX/NHM/NOC)

New species discovered in the ocean depths

The Smartex project used a remotely operated vehicle to explore depths between 3,500 and 5,500 meters. One of the most significant discoveries fascinating it was that of a transparent sea cucumber, showing its internal digestive tract in plain sight. “These sea cucumbers are among the largest animals found on this expedition,” explains Dahlgren. They function as vacuum cleaners of the ocean floor, specialized in finding pure sediment.

A glass sponge in the shape of a cup (source: SMARTEX Project, NERC/smartexccz.org)



Other creatures spotted include worm-like crustaceans, starfish, coral, sea anemones and delicate cup-shaped glass sponges. Glass sponges they can live up to 15 thousand years, a record for longevity in the animal kingdom. A new species of sea pig has also been discovered, nicknamed ‘Barbie’s pig’ due to its particular shade of pink. Sea pigs they are a type of sea cucumber that looks soft and plump, with stubby legs.

The pink sea pig, dedicated to Barbie (source: SMARTEX/NHM/NOC)



Dahlgren concludes: “The species richness in the area is surprisingly high, with many interesting specialized adaptations.” Despite the scarcity of food, organisms manage to survive in this extreme environment.

