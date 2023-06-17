Rakov: Capital College will train future metro employees in new specialties

The Moscow Transport College, together with the Moscow Metro, are opening four new areas of training for specialists. Now students will be able to get the professions of a foreman-traveler, a subway electrician, an electrician of a traction substation and an electrician of signaling, centralization, and blocking devices. Anastasia Rakova, Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Social Development, spoke about this.

According to her, the programs are adapted to the request of the employer and 70 percent consist of practical exercises. The uniqueness of the programs lies in the network format of training. This format implies the use of the resources of several organizations and allows conducting part of the classes on the basis of the metro with the involvement of enterprise experts and teachers from the Corporate University of the Transport Complex.

Today we are radically changing the system of professional training. We are expanding opportunities for entering colleges, improving the material and technical base, and attracting experienced craftsmen from high-tech industries. We focus on cooperation with the largest employers in the city. This allows you to fine-tune the system of secondary vocational education to the specific needs of enterprises and make the educational process as practice-oriented as possible. See also In the DPR reported the death of a British mercenary in captivity Anastasia RakovaVice Mayor of Moscow

As part of cooperation with the Moscow Metro, 970 students have already found jobs in the metro since 2021. Also during this time, eight educational programs were updated, and 99 college teachers underwent internships and advanced training at the Corporate University of the Transport Complex, Rakova noted.

The College of Moscow Transport has been preparing specialists for the transport industry of the capital for over 100 years. It employs about 200 highly qualified teachers. Since September 1, 2022, the college has become a member of the federal project “Professionality”, aimed at practice-oriented training of qualified personnel in the most popular professions and specialties