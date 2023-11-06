As you already know, for now Nintendo is launching new games to finish the cycle of its most recent console, but when that definitive end comes they continue to launch Switch kits left and right, we just saw that recently with a package of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. And now, the same thing happens again but in this case with another of the games that have remained among the top sales.

It has been confirmed that ins Wal-Mart A bundle of the OLED console with S will arrive from the United Statessuper Smash Bros. Ultimate included, and the best thing, is that the joy-cons will come themed with the logo of the franchise, which had only come out at the time when the game was launched in 2018. Added to this is that a three-month code will come for to be able to test the online service of the console in its basic edition and not the expansion pass.

It is worth mentioning for lovers of the physical format that the video game will not come in cartridge mode, but also through a downloadable code, so it could take away a little interest from those who want to acquire it this way. On the other hand, it is the base game, so if the user wants to grow the roster of available characters, they will have to pay individually for the two expansion passes available in the digital store.

Remember that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is on sale on Switch.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: These bundles are the perfect opportunity to purchase for those who do not have the console and want to take it with them during the Christmas season. And that’s with a pretty fun game that can be enjoyed with family company.