A group of researchers from the Cornell University has developed a innovative space suit that could revolutionize future missions to the Moon and Mars. This suit, inspired by the movie “Dune,” is capable of turning urine into drinkable water in just five minutes.

Advanced technology for space exploration

The collection and filtering system was presented in the magazine Frontiers in SpaceTechnology and aims to solve the problems of hygiene and comfort of astronauts. The suit consists of an undergarment composed of several layers of flexible fabric. This garment connects to a cup silicone collection, available in different forms and dimensions to fit both men and women.

The collection cup, lined with polyester microfibre or a mixture of nylon-elastaneremoves urine from the body and directs it towards the inside of the cup, where a vacuum pump sucks it up. Once collected, the urine is recycled with an efficiency of87% thanks to a system of filtering by osmosis, which uses a concentration gradient to remove water from the urine. The water purified is then enriched with electrolytes and pumped into the bag for drinks inside the suit.

Urine in Drinking Water: A Compact and Lightweight System

The process of collecting and purifying 500 milliliters of urine takes only five minutes. The system is equipped with control pumps, sensors and a liquid crystal display, and is powered from a battery. With a total weight of eight chili, it’s compact and lightweighteasily transportable like a backpack on the back of the spacesuit.

This technology could to represent a fundamental step towards self-sufficiency astronauts during long space missions. Do you think this innovation could solve water supply problems in future space missions?