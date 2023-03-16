Houston. NASA and the private aerospace company Axiom Space surveyed this Wednesday a prototype of the new generation of space suits that astronauts will use on the next mission to the Moon.

The suit, unveiled at an event at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, United States, offers greater flexibility and thermal protection than that worn by Apollo astronauts, who landed on the moon more than 50 years ago.

The garment has many protective layers, a backpack with life support systems, lights, and a high-definition camera mounted on top of a bubble-shaped helmet.

The American space program Artemis seeks to return to the Moon at the end of 2025, for the first time since the historic Apollo missions ended in 1972. An initial step for an eventual trip to Mars.

Axiom Space won a $228.5 million contract to design the suit, officially named the Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit, for the Artemis III mission.

Axiom Space Chief Engineer Jim Stein donned the spacesuit at the NASA offices, moving his arms and performing squats and knee bends to show off the wide range of motion it offers.

The Stein-designed space suit was covered in a black cape with blue and orange trim necessary to “conceal the suit’s proprietary design,” according to Axiom Space.

The final version will be white, a color traditionally used to reflect heat and protect astronauts from the temperatures in the complex lunar environment.

The suit includes a backpack that Axiom Space describes as a “portable life support system.”

“Inside this box are all the parts and components necessary to keep you alive,” said Russell Ralston, deputy director of Axiom Space’s extravehicular activity program.

“You can think of it as a very sophisticated oxygen tank and air conditioning combined into one” object.

The suit was designed to be worn for up to eight hours at a time.

It has several layers: an internal one, called a bladder, which retains the air inside the spacesuit as if it were a balloon, and a containment layer, which maintains its shape.

An insulating layer, made from different fabrics, protects astronauts from the strong fluctuations in temperatures on the Moon, while the outer layer is designed to resist tears and dust.

diapers

Artemis III is scheduled to take place in late 2025, some 12 months after Artemis II, in which four astronauts – three Americans and one Canadian – will fly around the Moon in a spacecraft called Orion, without landing.

NASA will reveal on April 3 the names of the four astronauts who will participate in the Artemis II mission.

The first Artemis mission concluded in December with the return to Earth of an unmanned Orion capsule after a 25-day journey around the Moon.

Artemis III astronauts will land for the first time at the south pole of the Moon.

NASA plans to send a woman and a non-white person to the Moon for the first time in the Artemis missions.

Only 12 people, all white men, have set foot on the lunar surface.

The space agency hopes to establish a lasting presence on the Moon so that it can then send a long journey (of years) to Mars.

Although Axiom Space describes the space suit revealed Wednesday as “revolutionary,” there’s one thing that hasn’t changed since the time of Apollo.

“We still use diapers in space suits,” Ralston said. “Honestly, they are a very effective solution. Sometimes simple is best, and this is one of those cases.”