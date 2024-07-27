New South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yol Requests Meeting With Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov

In Laos, Lavrov to discuss US maneuvers with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yeol

The new head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of South Korea Cho Tae-yol has requested a meeting with the head of the MFA of Russia Sergey Lavrov in Laos. This was reported by TASS.

Lavrov told journalists that he would listen to the new South Korean Foreign Minister, since he had asked for a meeting. The Minister noted that he, for his part, would openly state his assessment of the situation into which Seoul is being drawn deeper and deeper. Lavrov explained that he was primarily referring to the American maneuvers around the Korean Peninsula, which are being carried out with the aim of isolating and punishing the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. He emphasized that these are very dangerous games. In addition, the head of the Foreign Ministry indicated that he would honestly say what a serious step the agreement on joint nuclear planning between the United States and the Republic of Korea is.

Earlier it was reported that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan met on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (FMM) in Vientiane.