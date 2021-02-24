In Ulyanovsk, a raid on the protection of atmospheric air took place, as a result of which new sources of pollutant emissions were revealed. This is reported by the regional Ministry of Natural Resources.

The events took place on February 22 in the Zavolzhsky district of the city. Sources of emissions were found at 30th Inzhenerny proezd. Now enterprises face fines, specifies ulpravda.ru…

As the ministry clarifies, control and supervisory measures are being carried out on the identified cases. The raids continue.

Earlier on February 24, it was reported that the Russian government was thinking about creating a mechanism to limit the payment of dividends for companies that do not eliminate environmental damage.

Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko instructed to develop an appropriate mechanism by March 1 to the head of the Ministry of Natural Resources Alexander Kozlov, the Ministry of Economic Development, the Ministry of Industry and Trade and other relevant departments.