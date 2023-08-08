One afternoon in April, between performances at a hardcore punk festival, three fans—Shani Nanje, 23; Dominique Wooten, 25; and Elizabeth Zaldivar, 31, all from Atlanta, Georgia—were on campus in New York discussing how they’ve seen the community change.

Wooten, a woman of color like her friends, recalled meeting Nanje at a show featuring Jesus Piece, an intense band from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, whose vocalist, Aaron Heard, is black, and drummer, Luis Aponte, is black. Puerto Rican. “That was the first time I saw people of color on stage,” Wooten said.

Zaldivar turned to Wooten. “You were one of the first black and brown girls I ever saw in a show, so that was definitely a moment.” The three exchanged smiles.

“What I have seen is more people going to the shows,” added Nanje. “They come to the groups and say: ‘I want to do that.’ So more diversity pushes them to form their own bands.”

The day’s lineup, a showcase for the Flatspot label, included two women’s groups, Jivebomb, from Baltimore, Maryland; and Scowl, of Santa Cruz, Calif.; Buggin, a four-piece from Chicago featuring a non-binary Black singer, Bryanna Bennett; Speed ​​from Australia, with members of Asian descent; Raw Brigade from Colombia; and Regulate, whose leader was born in Colombia.

Two weeks earlier, Scowl had arrived in town as part of a tour that also included LA’s Zulu, an all-black band whose March debut, “A New Tomorrow,” is a fusion of cathartic heaviness, flow of hip -hop and samples of classical, R&B and reggae music.

“Now more than ever it feels like what hardcore should have been,” said Anaiah Lei, 26, the Zulu frontman, reflecting on the current makeup of the scene.

A faster, wilder American response to early British punk, hardcore did not start out homogeneous. In the late ’70s and early ’80s, Bad Brains, a black group from Washington, pitted turbocharged intensity against the smooth beat of roots reggae. And at times, hardcore mainstay Black Flag featured members born in Puerto Rico (vocalist Ron Reyes) and Colombia (drummer known as Robo), plus bassist Kira Roessler, one of the few featured women. But in the ’90s, it crystallized around a white male stereotype.

Sunny Singh, who is 37 and has documented the changing demographics of hardcore via her popular hate5six YouTube channel, hopes that for future generations, the diverse composition will simply seem like a given. “I want this to be the new normal,” he said.

By: Hank Shteamer