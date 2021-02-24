Sony has announced a State of Play broadcast set for 10pm UK time this Thursday, 25th February.

The company promised updates and deep dives for 10 games coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, including new game announcements and updates on some of the third-party and indie titles shown off in June 2020’s PS5 showcase event.

Expect the show to last around 30 minutes. Sony said there won’t be PlayStation hardware or business-focused updates during the show, so don’t expect to see the recently-announced new virtual reality headset. “We’re focusing on great games set to come out in the months ahead,” Sony said.

The State of Play will be broadcast on PlayStation’s Twitch and YouTube channels.

So, what do we expect? Guerrilla’s action adventure sequel Horizon Forbidden West will I’m sure feature. Housemarque’s moody PS5-exclusive sci-fi shooter Returnal, which is due out in March, will no doubt get a nod. And of course Insomniac’s Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart will star. I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw more of Final Fantasy 16 (it’s a timed PS5 exclusive), and maybe a snippet of Gran Turismo 7, which was just delayed to 2022. And how about an update on Sony Santa Monica’s God of War Ragnarok?