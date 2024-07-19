This year the character of Shadow The Hedgehog will be more important than ever in SEGAas he has been seen to have more prominence in the series launched in Netflixwill be key in the movie theaters for the month of December, and of course, shares credits in Sonic X Shadow GenerationsFor that reason, a new trailer has been released to highlight a key aspect of the upcoming title, we are clearly talking about the levels.

Specifically, you can see comparisons of the classic versions with the renewed ones that we have for this remastered game. And here they confirm which games they come from, whether from Adventure 2the title where the dark hedgehog is the protagonist, even the infamous 2006 release does its thing, but now without so many bugs in between.

You can see it here:

Here is the description of the game:

In this new standalone campaign, Shadow’s nemesis, Black Doom, has re-emerged and threatens to take over the world once again. Shadow must travel back into his past, confront his painful memories, and unlock dark new powers to save the world. Harness Shadow’s new Doom Powers to battle hordes of enemies and take on platforming challenges like never before. Sail across water, fly over obstacles, and stop time with the return of Chaos Control! Experience the ultimate showdown in a new boss battle that will test your skills and reflexes. Use all of Shadow’s abilities to defeat Black Doom and save the world! Stretch your legs in an all-new hub world inspired by the open-world gameplay of Sonic Frontiers. As Shadow gains new powers, he can explore further and uncover hidden secrets.

Remember that Sonic X Shadow Generations is launched October 25 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: SEGA

Author’s note: Even though it won’t be as long, I’m dying to play the remastered levels, including the Sonic 2006 one. It won’t be long before we can finally try it out.