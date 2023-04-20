a few months ago sonic the hedgehog released his own version of LEGO to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the fastest franchise in the world of video games. And although it has convinced fans of the saga, some want more characters and settings to complement the experience, just as the brand of Mario.

For that reason, SEGA announced today that new sets will be released within the next few days, these consist of scenarios that will be reminiscent of the classic games of the franchise. Added to this are more characters like Amy and Tailseach with its essential elements such as the island of animals and the workshop for the Tornado plane.

Here its official progress:

The departure date for all these packages is the august 1st of 2023with prices ranging from $30 up to $50 USD. In the video it can be seen that there is a new vehicle that will be launched, this is one for the dr eggman the villain that cannot be missing in the collection of those who buy the merchandise of the blue character.

We are in a boom era of the character, because in a short time the DLC for Sonic Origins, Frontiersthe spin-off series of knuckles and of course, the third film is planned for the 2024. There is also the option to use the character in titles like Super Smash Bros Ultimate, so its pronounced fame is far from extinct.

Via: Engadget

Editor’s note: The only thing about the LEGO sets is that they are quite expensive, but for those who don’t mind the expense, it will surely be worth taking a look at the new sets. The one that attracts the most attention is precisely Eggman’s.