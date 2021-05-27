In the framework of the broadcast for the 30th celebration of the most popular hedgehog, several interesting things were shown that are about to reach all users. What attracted the most attention besides the remaster of Sonic Colors, was Sonic’s new main game, which will hit all platforms in 2022.

The presentation that took place today, ended with a very attractive cinematic and that left fans of the saga with a lot of desire. This is the new main game of Sonic the Hedgehog, which is coming to Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC in 2022.

New Sonic game coming to Xbox in 2022

Very little has been revealed about this new title, its history, mechanics, technical section, etc. However, as we can see from the cinamics, it looks like Sonic speeding through a fairly lush forest, with the Sonic Team logo flashing on the screen. This means that the Sonic Forces development team is back in charge of this new project that seeks to promote and give a new face to the Sega hedgehog, as detailed PureXbox.

Together, the remaster of the long-awaited and rumored Sonic Colors, called Sonic Colors Ultimate, which will be available to everyone from September of this year. No more details of the main game have been provided, so we will have to wait for new updates on the attractive title later this year.

