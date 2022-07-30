Although 27 years have passed since the tragic death of Selena Quintanilla, who was killed by her fan club president, her fans continue to enjoy her timeless music. Her family has also worked hard to keep her legacy alive. Now, they have released unreleased material from the Mexican singer.

YOU CAN SEE Selena Quintanilla: this was her love story with Chris Pérez

Tribute to Selena Quintanilla

“It really looks like he went into the studio again to record,” he spoke. Suzette Quintanillasister of Selena, on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” “It’s really amazing,” she added.

On Friday, July 29, Suzette and the musician AB Quintanilla presented the first single from the album “Moonchild mixes”. The song “How I love you” It is a posthumous tribute to the legendary Mexican artist that will also help new generations to know and enjoy her music.

YOU CAN SEE Karol G: what famous artist managed to match on the Billboard?

How did Selena Quintanilla’s new material come to light?

Just like almost three decades ago, when the interpreter of “Como la flor” entered the recording studio accompanied by her relatives, AB Quintanilla He was in charge of the production of the musical material. This work began more than a year ago, a period in which he had to face and overcome obstacles during the creative process.

The song was written by Ricky Vela, one of the original members of the band led by the singer: Selena and the Dinos. “Everything was recorded on vinyl (when Selena was alive),” the producer clarified about the original material. “So we had to merge the old processes with the new ones. Clean up Selena’s voice, put it in time, tone it down just a little bit to make it sound a little more mature,” he explained.