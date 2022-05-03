Home page World

Laura May

A team of international scientists was able to observe 30 comets near the star Beta Pictoris, which is 63 light years away – they show a distribution similar to that of our solar system.

Munich – A research team from France, Brazil and the Netherlands was able to record 30 comets around the star Beta Pictoris, 63 light years away, during space observations with the US space telescope TESS.

What is special: For the first time, the astronomers were able to analyze the size distribution of tail stars (exocomets) in another star. The finding for astronomy: Since the exocomets have a similar distribution as in our solar system, they must also have formed in a similar way. This is what the scientists report in the journal “Scientific Reports”.

Space: Similar distribution of comets as in our solar system

By closely observing the star’s brightness, scientists were able to draw conclusions about the appearance and size of comets in space. “16 of the comets have a diameter of three to four kilometers – but only four are between six and eight kilometers and only one is between eight and ten kilometers in size,” the scientists report.

Exoplanets orbit stars beyond our own solar system. © imago/Science Photo Library

Life in space: Comets brought water into our solar system

An indication that the development of the comets in the star Beta Picoris was similar to that in our solar system. The distribution results from collisions of the celestial bodies with each other. The observation is an interesting finding for the astronomers, since it was probably comets in our solar system that brought large parts of the water inside.

The star Picoris is a young star still surrounded by a disk of gas and dust. New planets can still form in it. Theoretically, a solar system could emerge on which life would be possible.