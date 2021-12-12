Experts have identified a new, threatening security gap in the Java programming language. The case shows once again: IT security is not a luxury, it is indispensable. Not everyone has understood that yet.

S.A computer security hole is making headlines again. Laypeople can do little with the abbreviation Log4j, but cyber criminals all the more. They exploit a vulnerability in a widely used programming language to attack computer servers and thus services and products on the Internet. The scope cannot yet be reliably assessed. But at least the federal cybersecurity authority, the BSI, is so concerned that it issued the highest warning level – red – and assessed the IT threat situation as “extremely critical”.

Even if it turns out that everything was only half as bad: Better to alarm one too much than one too little. This makes it clear to the last: IT security is not a “nice-to-have” where money can be saved, but rather indispensable in times of digitization.

However, word of this has not yet got around everywhere, even in business. It’s a shame, because in digital it is like in analog life: if you only flaunt your wealth and don’t take any precautionary measures, you end up bare.