PlayStation has a huge list of properties that it hasn't used in years. In this way, thousands of fans are eagerly awaiting a new installment in series such as Jak and Daxter or PaRappa The Rapper. While the time has not yet come for these pets to return to the spotlight, A leak has revealed that the SOCOM series could have a new game.

Recently, it was discovered that actor David Veach's profile on actoraccess.com was updated. The interesting thing is that Veach is now mentioned to be the co-star of a title known as SOCOM 111. Although some have argued that this is just an error related to SOCOM IIIthe actor has no other credit related to this series.

This is the first time we hear about SOCOM 111 and there is no reference regarding this game on the internet. Unless it's some strange mistake, this appears to be a genuine leak. With this, Veach's work is listed as “motion capture”which suggests that this project is a new video game.

Considering that Zipper Interactive, the studio behind the SOCOM series between 2002 and 2011, closed its doors in 2012, It is very likely that one of the PlayStation Studios would be behind this project, although it is not clear which team would be responsible. Let's remember that this franchise is a third-person shooting game starring the United States army.

Although Sony has made it clear that they do not plan to release a AAA game from their biggest series in 2024, Rumors have indicated that this year we would see the return of some old franchise, so SOCOM is a strong candidate for this. On related issues, PlayStation would not be happy with Bungie. Likewise, the work of the new CEO of SIE has begun.

Editor's Note:

While the return of SOCOM is interesting, the series will likely face a number of changes, since a game starring the United States military is no longer something so well regarded. We can only wait and see what will happen with this proposal.

Via: reddit