State Duma deputy Slutsky called for the introduction of additional payments to the old-age insurance pension

Deputies from the LDPR proposed introducing in Russia a mechanism for social additional payment to the old-age insurance pension. The corresponding bill was submitted to the State Duma on June 26. It establishes an additional payment for pensioners who have at least 30 years of insurance experience.

A citizen who falls under the established criteria is asked to pay extra “up to twice the cost of living of a pensioner in the Russian Federation as a whole at the expense of the federal budget.” Thus, taking into account the additional payment, the total payment should reach just over 26 thousand rubles.

13 290 rubles amounted to the cost of living for a pensioner in Russia for 2024

It is clarified that Russians who are entitled to a social supplement to their pension and a social supplement to the old-age insurance pension, which the new bill provides for, will be able to receive only one supplement of their choice.

The LDPR explained the importance of introducing surcharges

According to the head of the Duma Committee on International Affairs, Chairman of the LDPR Leonid Slutsky, the additional payment necessary because citizens who have worked for the state for decades have the right to a well-deserved rest.

A guaranteed additional payment up to two subsistence minimums will raise the standard of living of pensioners, give them the opportunity to take care of their health, help with their grandchildren, and travel around the country Leonid SlutskyChairman of the LDPR

The pension indexation scheme in 2025 was revealed to Russians

Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that from April 1 next year, the indexation of pensions will be determined on the basis of wage growth. According to her, based on the results of the current year, the growth rate of wages will be calculated, which will form the basis for indexation in 2025 “minus the indexation that will be carried out from February 1 to the level of actual inflation in 2024.” Thus, in Russia they will return to the mechanism that worked in the country until 2019.

Golikova also indicated that after indexation, Russians’ pensions will increase by at least 1.3 thousand rubles.

On Wednesday, June 26, the State Duma may adopt a law to return indexation of pensions to working pensioners. If adopted, from February 1, 2025, payments will increase for those Russians who continued to work after retirement. This decision will affect 7.87 million citizens, stated State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin. The measure will allow experienced personnel to return to the economy and will also increase productivity, he explained. As State Duma deputy Andrei Isaev said, indexation of pensions will require significant expenses. As preliminary figures, he named 96.5 billion rubles in 2025, 177 billion in 2026 and 260 billion in 2027.