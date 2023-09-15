Valsecchi and the survey on Hermoso-Rubiales

“Once again Valsecchi. Unfortunately” is one of the first comments that comes to attention by investigating the reason why the name of the former Italian driver entered the trend on X. After the double meanings and sexism last June live on Sky F1 – which cost suspension (together with the other commentator Matteo Bobbi) for one match, Davide Valsecchi in fact once again ended up at the center of a storm on social networksthis time for a story published today on Instagram.

The 2012 GP2 champion has in fact launched a survey among his followers, in reference to the note Hermoso-Rubiales affair happened at the women’s soccer world cup. During Spain’s awards ceremony for their victory in the world championship on August 20, the president of the Iberian federation Luis Rubiales kissed Jenni Hermoso, a national footballer, on the lips.

The unusual gesture was then at the center of numerous controversies. Hermoso spoke about act”non-consensual“ in which she felt “attacked“, obviously finding solidarity from the federation and Spanish politics. On September 12th Rubiales then resigned, although he continued to defend his actions even in the last hours, speaking of “mutual gesture with noble intentions and 100% non-sexual“, while admitting the “mistake“because he could have acted”in a more diplomatic way“.

Once again Valsecchi

Unfortunately pic.twitter.com/IGle63KXgb — Marco Terragni (@Mterryf1) September 14, 2023

In this scenario, Davide Valsecchi asked his followers: “How do we put it? Are they both guilty or is he a por*o and she’s a saint?”. A clearly inappropriate release, which immediately sparked the web, so much so that it pushed the Sky commentator to remove it a little later. But the screenshots of the Instagram story immediately spread like wildfire, trending Valsecchi among the sports topics of the day on X.