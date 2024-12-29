The Minister of Health, Mónica García, has announced that thesa will progressively incorporate oral health services in all health centers in Spain starting in 2025. This measure seeks to address one of the main problems of access to dental health in the country: high cost of going to the dentistwhich in many cases are out of reach of those who do not have private insurance. The Ministry of Health has recognized that oral health is frequently neglected due to these economic barrierswhich negatively affects the quality of life of numerous citizens. Therefore, the expansion of the portfolio of services in Primary Care centers and hospitals in all autonomous communities will allow more people to receive dental care through public health.

Beyond aesthetics, maintaining a healthy mouth is key to preventing serious systemic diseases, such as respiratory infectionscardiovascular problems and diabetes. In this way, Social Security has decided to prioritize investment in this area, which will mean a significant improvement in the quality of life of millions of people.

Requirements to be a beneficiary of aid for the dentist

Access the new oral aids offered by the Social security It’s very simple. It will be necessary to comply with certain requirements established by the Government of Spain. First of all, children under 14 years of age, pregnant women and people with disabilities will be prioritized.

All beneficiaries must be registered in Spanish territory and have the valid health card. For their part, the adults and people over 14 years old They will also be able to access this subsidy if they meet the financial requirements. First of all, preference will be given to those people whose income does not exceed a certain threshold, which will be reviewed annually based on the interprofessional minimum wage (SMI).

What treatments will be free at the dentist?

The objective of the Ministry of Health’s plan is to offer the entire population information and individualized health recommendations on the basic hygienic and dietary measures necessary to maintain health. oral health.

Acute dental processes.

Pharmacological treatment of oral pathology.

Exodontics.

Surgical extractions.

Minor surgery of the oral cavity.

Early detection of premalignant lesions.

Biopsy of mucosal lesions.

Free dentist treatments for children

In the case of children and adolescents and people over 14 years of age with intellectual disabilities or with a disability that limits the mobility of the upper limbs are included periodic reviewspreventive treatment such as tartrectomies, application of remineralizing, antiseptic and desensitizing substances, as well as sealing of pits and fissures.

Likewise, it contemplates restorative actions such as fillings in injuries that do not associate irreversible pulp damage and stabilization and splinting of incisor teeth and permanent canines in case of trauma.

In the case of people with severe behavioral disturbances The provision of services is guaranteed through the corresponding sedative treatment or general anesthesia.

Free dentist treatments for pregnancies

For pregnant women and people diagnosed with oncological processes In the cervicofacial area, clinical examination is contemplated, and when indicated, tartrectomy and application of remineralizing, antiseptic or desensitizing substances.

The plan of oral health It aims to homogenize benefits throughout the territory, guaranteeing equity and increasing common services, with a preventive approach.