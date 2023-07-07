AFPi

Meta’s new social network, Threads, created to compete with Twitter, had 30 million users on Thursday (6), less than a day after its launch, announced the group’s president and chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg. .

The application, launched at 23:00 GMT yesterday in 100 countries and which works without advertising, is the biggest threat to date to Twitter, owned by Elon Musk, weakened for several reasons.

“Let’s go. Welcome to Threads”, published Zuckerberg in his profile, when launching the platform. “Wow, 30 million accounts” celebrated this Thursday. “I would say that we are facing something exceptional, but we still have a lot of work to do to build the application”.

Earlier, he had challenged Musk: “It will take some time, but I believe there should be a public conversation platform with more than 1 billion people. Twitter had the opportunity to do this, but it didn’t. I hope we make it.”

In his first tweet in over a decade, Zuckerberg posted a meme in which “Spider-Man” is seen pointing at another Spider-Man, in an apparent reference to the similarities between the two social networks.

“We hope that Threads can be an open and welcoming platform for debate,” posted Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri. “If that’s what you want too, it’s best to be kind.”

Musk’s reaction to Threads’ launch came with a threat of prosecution. In a letter addressed to Mark Zuckerberg, released today by the news website Semafor, Musk’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, accuses the company of “illegal misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property”.

The letter accuses Meta of hiring dozens of former employees of Musk’s company, who “had and still have access to Twitter’s trade secrets and other highly confidential information.”

– Possible setback –

Meta had not made a formal announcement about the launch of the platform, which comes days after a new controversy related to Twitter. Last Saturday, Musk, the main shareholder of the blue bird network, announced a limit on the number of views accessible to users, which did not sit well with users, developers and advertisers.

The decision is part of a series of changes that the tycoon has implemented on the platform and which have been poorly received, such as the new rules for profiles verified by subscription and the dismissal of almost all staff dedicated to content moderation.

In addition, on Monday, Twitter announced that the TweetDeck extension, which is very popular with more frequent users and companies, would only be accessible through the subscription plan.

For the time being, Meta has chosen not to offer Threads to residents of the European Union, until the implications for the company and its products are clarified based on the new Digital Markets Regulation (DMA), which came into effect in beginning of May, according to a source familiar with the matter. The DMA seeks to impose specific rules on key internet companies, particularly Meta, to prevent anti-competitive practices.

– Takeoff platform –

Meta does not hide its strategy for the newly launched application to grow quickly, since, from the first moment, it decided to present it as an arm of Instagram, which is “the most successful product of the Meta family”, said Pinar Yildirim , professor of marketing at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. “They couldn’t associate the new product with Facebook, because this name no longer appeals to anyone”.

With more than 2 billion active users, Instagram gives Threads a platform to take off that smaller Twitter competitors like Mastodon and Bluesky would dream of, or the networks favored by ultraconservatives like Truth Social, Speak, Gettr and Gab.

Thus, Threads allows Instagram users to authenticate directly if they already have a profile to publish content on the new platform.

“The equation is simple: if an Instagram user with a significant amount of followers like [Kim] kardashian, [Justin] Bieber or [Lionel] Messi starts publishing on Threads regularly, the new platform can grow quickly and I believe advertising budgets will follow suit in the short term,” wrote Substack analyst Brian Wieser.

