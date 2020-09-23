Lightning strikes during football matches seem to become, sadly enough, a “familiar” attribute of the game, which is difficult to surprise anyone these days.

One of these incidents happened the other day in the Swiss canton of St. Gallen, where lightning struck a football field where teenagers were playing at the time.

About it reported by the local police.

The agency notes that lightning hit a lamppost, after which the charge struck the participants in the match.

“According to information known at the moment, lightning struck a lamppost. The charge went into the ground and spread across the field“, – said in the message of the police of the canton of St. Gallen.

As a result of the incident, 14 teenagers from two teams had to be hospitalized in hospitals, all of the victims between 15 and 16 years old. One of the teenagers was taken to the hospital by helicopter due to his serious condition.

Recall that in Mexico during the break, five athletes returned to the field to pick up the ball remaining there. It was at this moment that lightning struck – and hit all five. The injured athletes were urgently taken to the hospital. Alas, doctors could no longer help two of them – the girls died. One of the victims was a minor.

Earlier, “FACTS” wrote about another incident that happened in Jamaica: during the match between the teams “Walmer Boys School” and “Jamaica College” players and spectators were blinded by a bright flash. It soon became clear that it was a lightning strike. There were two people near the place of impact, the players were injured. They fell on the lawn and could not get up on their own, they were hospitalized by the arrived doctors.

