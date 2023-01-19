The south and east of the Netherlands can again prepare for a pack of snow. According to Weerplaza, there is a chance that Limburg, East Brabant and the eastern strip of the Netherlands will wake up tomorrow morning with a fresh layer of 2 to 5 centimeters.

Friday’s weather picture is therefore somewhat similar to today’s. Thanks to a heavy shower and cold temperatures, the area between Limburg, East Brabant and the Veluwe is covered with a layer of up to four centimeters of snow. It would disappear in the course of the afternoon due to rising temperatures, but in many places it is still nice and white.

Tonight there is already a chance of new showers, although they are very local. They mainly fall in the south. From 9 p.m., the KNMI has again announced a national code yellow for possible slippery roads. The weather bureau does not expect the danger on slippery roads to have disappeared until after 10 a.m. tomorrow morning.

A new shower area will cross our country on Friday morning. In the west it falls as rain, because the air is not cold enough due to the warm North Sea. Further to the east, the chance of a layer that remains is increasing. Roughly east of the line Breda-Amersfoort-Ommen there is a chance of up to 5 centimetres. In the course of the afternoon, the showers will move towards Belgium.

Weekend will be cold

The coming days will also remain cold, during the weekend the weather will clear up a bit. Saturday starts with a morning frost, after which the temperature climbs to 1-4 degrees during the day. We also get sunny spells between the clouds. Because there is hardly any wind, it is wonderful weather to go outside.

It also freezes on Sunday morning. While a lot of snow will fall in Germany that day, it will remain dry in most places in the Netherlands. There may be another flake in the east. It's a bit cloudier than Saturday, but there won't be much precipitation.

After the weekend we first get some quiet, fresh days. From Wednesday it will probably be a lot softer and changeable again.





