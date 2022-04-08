In the technological field, we have always turned towards the future and in fact, as regards the panorama of mobile SoCs, we are already looking to the next Snapdragon 8 Gen1 +which apparently is closer than we expected.

According to the latest rumors circulated on the web, we are now a few months after the presentation of the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 + and by July the first smartphones equipped with this new SoC should also be released.

As this is a Plus version of the standard model, who knows what is not to be expected Announcements, in fact, the main characteristics will remain almost identical, while what should improve is the efficiency. The New Snapdragon 8 Gen1 + should in fact guarantee better performance from the thermal point of view and consequently allow the cores to run at higher frequencies for a longer time interval, consequently the final performance on the various devices would improve.

We therefore wonder which will be the first brand to take advantage of this improved SoC, but at the moment it is difficult to get an answer to this question. Initially we thought of the OnePlus 10 Ultra, but this hypothesis seems to wane over time, and only in the coming months we could learn more about it.

