The #3 is the second smart model after the partial partnership with the Geely Group (also owned by Daimler). It is an electric SUV, like model #1, but unlike the latter the roof curves downwards at the rear, similar to that of a coupé.

#3 is 4.40 meters long, 1.84 meters wide and 1.56 meters high. It is longer, wider and lower than #1. It shares some design details with it, such as the headlights connected to each other by a strip of LEDs (smart calls them “shark noses”), the headlights with a similar design (also connected to each other by a strip of light), the wheels large and very short overhangs, in addition to the range of engines.

The interior is very similar to that of the #1, with some differences, such as the central air vents which are round. The central screen is still 12.8 inches and there is a Beats audio system with thirteen speakers.

In addition to the main boot – with a capacity of 370 liters – there is a much smaller space (15 litres) at the front, which can be used to store the charging cable.

There are five versions: Pro, Pro+, Premium, 25th Anniversary (limited edition) and BRABUS. The first has a 272 HP engine that draws energy from an LFP-type battery with a gross capacity of 49 kWh (47 kWh usable). The next three have the same 272 hp engine, but a different NCM battery with a gross capacity of 66 kWh (62 kWh usable); they also differ in terms of equipment. Finally, the #3 BRABUS has all-wheel drive, 428 HP – the same rear engine as the other versions plus a 156 HP front engine – and a 66 kWh battery.

The range is 325 km for the Pro version (small battery), 415 km for the BRABUS, 435 km for the Pro+ and 455 km for the others. We don't know why the #3 Pro+ has less, the only visible difference are the rims, different from those of the versions with a range of 455 km.

The battery of the basic Pro version, the 49 kWh LFP, can be charged up to 7.4 kW in alternating current and 130 kW in direct current. The other versions, in addition to having a higher capacity, are charged with greater power: up to 22 kW in alternating current and 150 kW in direct current. The 272 HP versions accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.8 seconds and the 429 HP version in 3.7 seconds. These are better times than those achieved by #1 with the same engines (6.7 and 3.9 s).

The design of this car was handled by the Mercedes-Benz global design team. The body can be painted in exclusive colors, such as Photon Orange metallic or Electric Blue matt.