Aolder Swede? No, young and above all small Swede. With a length of 4.23 meters, the EX30 rounds off the lower end of Volvo’s model portfolio. The city SUV is based on the small car electric platform developed by Geely and is produced in China. In the basic version with rear-wheel drive, an electric motor with 200 kW (272 hp) and 373 Newton meters provides propulsion, and a lithium-phosphate-based 49 kWh battery provides the energy. The range-optimized version and the all-wheel drive top model, on the other hand, use a nickel-manganese-cobalt battery with a capacity of 64 kWh.

The dual-motor EX30 provides up to 428 hp and a maximum of 543 Newton meters of torque for a short time. With the entry-level battery, the WLTP range is 344 kilometers; models with a larger battery offer a range of up to 480 kilometers at best. If there is an energetic layer in the shaft, it can be recharged either with up to 22 kW alternating current or, depending on the battery, with a maximum of 134 kW or 153 kW direct current.

In terms of design, the EX30 follows the Scandinavian lines of its larger brothers, making it unmistakably Volvo. The Swedish designers took inspiration from the helmet design of Boba Fett, the bounty hunter from “Star Wars” for the front end. The roof slopes sharply towards the rear, where a roof edge spoiler sits. The city SUV can be customized with three rims in 18, 19 and 20 inches and with one of five paint finishes.









Boba Fett drives a Volvo



The vegan interior, in which Volvo is increasingly using recyclates, is just as varied. There is a choice of four interior themes with different colors and materials for decorative elements and upholstery. All in all, the interior is reduced to the essentials. Relevant information, such as that of the assistance systems, is displayed on the centrally placed 12.3-inch screen, and instead of speakers, a soundbar sits enthroned below the windshield. Typical for Volvo, the EX30 offers an armada of supporting assistants, such as lane keeping and lane changing, emergency braking and manoeuvring.

The starting price is 37,000 euros, the little Swede is to be delivered from the beginning of 2024. Next year Volvo will push a cross-country variant afterwards.