Heavy closing for Piazza Affari which however manages to stem part of the losses towards the end. The main Milan list today lost 2.27% with sales in all sectors. Frankfurt leaves 1.81% on the ground and London 2.04%. At the European close, overseas the Dow Jones loses 2.9%, the S&P500 3.2% and the Nasdaq 3.5% recovering from the -5% at the start of the day.

Tensions are high on all stock markets. The US stock volatility indicator, the Vix index also known as the fear indicator, exceeded the 55-point threshold during the day, rising to its highest level since October 2020. Bitcoin also suffered heavy selling, closing at 55,000 points.

At Piazza Affari

The only positive stock in Milan at the close is Leonardo with minimal variation. All sectors are hit by sales, from banks to utilities to luxury. Unicredit and Intesa lose about 3%. Mps halves the morning crash marked at -6% and closes with declines of around 3%.

The spread rises above 148 basis points while the ten-year BTP marks a yield of 3.60%.

Cryptocurrency Crash: Bitcoin Drops Sharply, Investors Flee John Turi 05 August 2024



Fears for growth

The stock markets are in a state of fibrillation due to fears for the health of the US economy after Friday’s data on the labor market that were lower than expected, signaling a slowdown in the economy. Today, oxygen came from the data on the ISM non-manufacturing index, which, for the month of July, improved to 51.40 from 48.8, better than the 51 points estimated. The trend is linked to the increase in orders and employment. This data has dispelled fears of a strong American recession. Eyes will now be even more focused on the Fed and on the rate cut that now becomes even more urgent.

“The unemployment data on Friday in the United States was weak, but we cannot forget that it was influenced by adverse weather events,” commented today by Álvaro Sanmartín, Chief Economist, Amchor IS. “In this sense, we expect the August figure to be significantly better and that this will help reassure the market before the end of the third quarter.”

For the expert, the set of macroeconomic information that has been released in the United States in recent weeks indicates much more a moderation of growth than a recession. In fact, after a second quarter of strong economic growth (2.8% annualized), short-term forecasts are compatible with expansion rates of around 2% during the third quarter.

The dossier Stocks, how long will the storm last? Gold, bonds and the euro: where is it best to invest? The expert’s answers LUIGI GRASSIA 05 August 2024





In Asia

Eyes are also on Japan. Today the Tokyo index lost 12%. “If it is true that the Bank of Japan has started to raise interest rates, we believe that it will do so only moderately and that this will not be a lasting source of noise for the market,” says the expert. “In a context of not excessively strong growth forecasts and inflationary pressures that are not at all uncontrolled, most likely, in our view, neutral rates in Japan will remain significantly lower than in the rest of the global economy.

In the event that the US is much weaker than we think, the Fed has plenty of room to respond by lowering interest rates, which should help support both economic activity and risk assets. In the eurozone, after a first half of the year in which growth was stronger than many expected (above 1% annualized), the recent recovery in consumer confidence indicators (which we believe reflects the strong fundamentals of private consumption) leads us to maintain our constructive view for the rest of the year.