Skoda is enriching its range with two important new models: the Kodiaq SUV in the Sportline version and the Octavia sedan in the sporty RS variant.

These models stand out for their bold design and high performance, ideal for those seeking dynamism and style without sacrificing everyday practicality.



The second generation of the Kodiaq Sportline SUV introduces a more aggressive look thanks to the glossy black details on the grille, bumpers, mirrors and roof rails, in addition to the 19” wheels with an exclusive design. The interior features perforated synthetic leather sports seats, a three-spoke steering wheel and metal pedals. Available with the 1.5 TSI mhev 150 HP, 2.0 TDI 150 HP or 193 HP 4×4 engines, and the innovative 1.5 TSI Plug-In Hybrid 204 HP, the Kodiaq Sportline guarantees over 100 km of zero-emission autonomy. The starting price is 46,500 euros.

The best-selling Octavia, queen of the Wagons in Italy in 2023, now comes in the sporty RS version. Equipped with a 2.0 TSI engine with 265 HP and 370 Nm, it reaches 100 km/h in 6.4 seconds (6.5 sec. for the Wagon). The new Octavia RS offers a 15 mm lowered sports suspension, variable incidence steering and a full set of advanced technologies such as the infotainment system with 13” screen, Matrix LED headlights and numerous driving assistance systems. The starting price is 46,350 euros.

In addition to these two novelties, Skoda also updates the Fabia, Kamiq, Scala and Karoq models with new features, technological improvements and additional paint options. These updates confirm Škoda’s commitment to combining design, technology and sustainability, making each model one of a kind.