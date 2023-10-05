Skoda launched the second generation of the Kodiaq, improving sustainability, efficiency and interior design. The new Kodiaq now has a 13 inch display for infotainment, Smart Dial tactile controls and a range of engines that includes a version Plug-In Hybrid with over 100 km of electric autonomy. The top models have four-wheel driveMatrix LED headlights and an adaptive chassis adjustment system.

The Skoda Kodiaq has been lengthened by 61 mm in size, reaching a length of 4,758 mm, while the step remains of 2.79 meters.

New Skoda Kodiaq

The trunk offers a maximum capacity of 910 litres with five seats and 2,105 litres with the second row knocked down, arriving at 340 litres with seven seats in use and 845 litres with the third row folded for the seven-seater setup. For the plug-in hybrid model, the load capacity is 745 litres.

Outside it shows an attractive design with a sculpted hood and a revised Skoda logo with a matte finish called Unique Dark Chrome. The front features a illuminated hexagonal grille upon request with 14 elements that form a light strip between the headlights, as well as a large air intake and “air curtain” to improve aerodynamics. The back is equipped with a large tailgate to facilitate loading luggage and features the Skoda lettering finished in matte Unique Dark Chrome, plus a redesigned apron with an integrated diffuser.

Kodiaq front 3/4 Kodiaq rear 3/4 Kodiaq front Rear Kodiaq Kodiaq side Cockpit dashboard Front passenger seats Rear passenger seats Kodiaq Sportline front 3/4 Kodiaq iV plug-in front 3/4 Kodiaq iV plug-in charging socket 13 inch infotainment display New Skoda Kodiaq

THE TOP LED Matrix headlights second generation are a strong point, with a 50% increase in light segments and 15% increase in light output compared to the previous generation. The new Kodiaq is available in several versions, including Selection And Sportsline and is equipped with a range of alloy wheels 17 to 20 inches.

In the passenger compartment the new Skoda Kodiaq has a completely redesigned interior with a large infotainment screen from 13 inches. Below the large display, there are new Skoda smart dials, which allow quick access to numerous vehicle functions.

The large interior of the Skoda Kodiaq

For the first time, this SUV also features a head-up displaywhich is added to 10-inch Virtual Cockpit.

The center console is clean and tidy, with the selector lever mounted on the steering column. Four doors USB-C with exit from 45W they offer a fast charging for devices such as smartphones, tablets or laptops. The vehicle introduces the Phone Boxwhich allows inductive charging of two smartphones at 15W and includes a cooling function.

The Phone Box allows inductive charging of two smartphones at 15 W

You can opt for i Ergo seats with pneumatic massage function, and Design Selection options are also provided with sustainable materials. Furthermore, the new Kodiaq is always connectedoffering numerous mobile online services and infotainment apps.

Versions and engines of the new Kodiaq

The new Kodiaq is available with a variety of engine options, including two engines diesel and two a gas, with varying powers from 110 kW (150 HP) to 150 kW (204 HP). The novelty in the range is the first engine Plug-In Hybridwhich delivers 150 kW (204 hp) of power and has an electric range of over 100 kilometres.

Skoda Kodiaq iV plug-in

Plus, technology makes its debut Mild Hybrids with the engine 1.5 TSI with 110 kW (150 HP). The top engines, the 2.0 TSI with 150 kW (204 hp) and the 2.0 TDI diesel with 142 kW (193 hp), are equipped with all-wheel drive as standard. All engines in the new Kodiaq are mated to a DSG automatic transmission as standard.

The plug-in hybrid drive combines a petrol engine 1.5 TSI with 110 kW (150 hp) with a electric motor from 150 kW (204 hp). The high voltage battery guarantees an electric autonomy of over 100km according to the WLTP cycle.

Kodiaq iV plug-in charges in AC or DC up to 50 kW

There recharge can happen up to 11 kW on wallboxes and AC charging points, or at 50 kW on DC fast charging points. The vehicle is equipped with an energy recovery system during braking.

ADAS on the Kodiaq

The new Skoda Kodiaq is equipped with a wide range of advanced driver assistance features ADAS. These include the Turn AssistantCollision Avoidance Assistant, Remote Parking Assistant, Crossroad Assistant, Exit Warning and improved versions of the Side Assistant, Emergency Assistant and Travel Assistant.

The passenger compartment of the new Kodiaq with lots of technology on board

The most complete version of the parking assistance system also allows the remote control of the vehicle via smartphone, making it easier to enter and exit tight parking spaces and allowing you to memorize five frequently used parking spaces where the vehicle can park independently.

Price, how much does the new Kodiaq cost

The starting price of the new Skoda Kodiaq well exceeds 40,000 euros. The PHEV plug-in hybrid version will likely cost approx 50,000 euros. Its availability at the dealerships Italians is expected in 2024.

Photo new Skoda Kodiaq

Read also:

👉 Hybrid car tax

👉 All hybrid cars 2023

👉 Hybrid car classification

👉 How full hybrid works

👉 How the plug-in hybrid works

👉 How mild-hybrid works

Look now also at the evidence of hybrid cars try our driving impressions on board cars with full, mild hybrid and even plug-in technology.

👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

👉 KODIAQ price list 👉 Ads used KODIAQ

👉 What do you think? Drop by FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK