It's called Young Edition and it's a new version of the Skoda Fabia dedicated to younger drivers, therefore available only with the 1.0 MPI 80 HP engines (suitable for new drivers) and 1.0 TSI 95 HP. The standard equipment includes the main ADAS, digital instruments, wireless smartphone protocols, metallic paint, alloy wheels and parking sensors with rear view camera. But let's go in order.

Safety first

The Fabia is one of the safest cars in its segment, with a 5-star rating in the EuroNCap crash tests and an overall rating of 85% in the protection of adult passengers, thanks to the structure that uses high-strength steels and the provision of series of 6 airbags and ADAS systems, such as the Front Assistant with automatic braking and recognition of pedestrians and cyclists, the Lane Assistant for maintaining the lane, the recognition of road signs and the monitoring of driver fatigue. The LED technology, which characterizes the front and rear light clusters, also contributes to driving safety.

Top connection

The Apple Car Play and Android Auto wireless smartphone interface protocols are standard, as is the 8.25″ screen on the dashboard, from which it is possible to manage the main parameters of the car. Two USB-C ports also allow you to easily connect and charge your devices. The digital instrumentation, with an 8″ screen in a classic position behind the steering wheel, offers a clear and immediate display of information while driving, while the keyless start allows you to start and stop the engine while conveniently keeping the key in your pocket. The car's native connectivity, guaranteed by the integrated e-Sim, allows automatic emergency calls in the event of an accident and proactive service for the best management of maintenance interventions. On request it is possible to obtain remote connectivity to the vehicle via app. Finally, to facilitate maneuvering in narrow spaces and parking, the Fabia Young Edition features front and rear sensors as standard, completed by the rear-view camera with high-pressure cleaning system.

Young and sparkling

15″ black alloy wheels come as standard and the rear-view mirror caps are also black, to create a strong contrast with the metallic colors of the bodywork. The standard equipment, in fact, includes metallic paint, which can be chosen between Race Blue, Luna White and Graphite Grey; as an option it is also possible to choose Sunset Orange paint.

How much does it cost

The Škoda Fabia Young Edition is offered with the 1.0 MPI 80 HP engines, suitable for driving new drivers, and the 1.0 TSI 95 HP. Both engines, combined with 5-speed manual gearboxes, are characterized by notable efficiency, which allows approved consumption in the WLTP cycle of 5.2 – 5.4 lt/100 km for the 1.0 MPI and of 5.0 – 5. 2 l/100 km for the 1.0 TSI.

The new Škoda Fabia Young Edition is close to families and younger customers also thanks to the launch commercial offer. With the contribution of participating dealers, the 1.0 MPI 80 HP model suitable for driving by newly licensed drivers is offered with a Clever Value purchase formula with a guaranteed future value with a down payment of 2,000 euros, TAN 1.99% APR 3.18% and monthly installments of 169 euros/month for 36 months. The guaranteed future value is equal to 12,243.63 euros.