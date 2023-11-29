Home page World

From: Christoph Gschoßmann

Press Split

New rules for skiers apply in South Tyrol this winter. In some cases it is even forbidden to stop in certain places.

Bolzano – New rules for skiing in South Tyrol in Italy: If you’re planning a vacation there this winter to spend it on two skis, you should get detailed information beforehand. According to a new state law, some new regulations apply to the slopes, such as the New South Tyrolean daily newspaper reported.

Ban for skiers in South Tyrol: You are no longer allowed to stop in narrow places

According to a resolution by the state parliament on July 23, 2023, one of the regulations concerns overtaking. Accordingly, winter sports enthusiasts are obliged “to make sure that there is sufficient space and visibility before overtaking, always with enough distance so that those overtaken are not hindered.” That sounds familiar.

Skiers in South Tyrol have to pay attention to new rules. © rtbilder/Imago

There is also a rule regarding intersections so that accidents do not occur: There, skiers have to make sure whether someone is “coming in from another ski slope”, even if they are approaching from above.

Finally, the new rules even include a strict ban: “Stopping in narrow places, near crests or in confusing places is prohibited.”

South Tyrol: Richter gives workshop for carabinieri about new ski rules

The new rules come with a change to the Ski Slopes Act, which was passed in 2010. The law has now been adapted to the amended state law of 2021. The change at that time introduced compulsory insurance for skiers and new regulations for ski slope operators. If you don’t have insurance, you have to pay a fine.

To ensure that the new rules don’t remain just paper tigers, a judge took the time to explain the new regulations to the carabinieri in a workshop. This partly took place on the slopes. The regional court’s ski law expert, Judge Carlo Busato, instructed officials who are on duty on the slopes in 27 ski areas in South Tyrol.

Last winter they had a lot to do with 6,000 checks and 4,000 rescue missions. According to Oberts Raffaele Riviloa, piste service is the carabinieri’s main activity from December to April. The ski season has also started in Bavaria thanks to the onset of winter. (cgsc)