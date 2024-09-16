President Putin Increases Russian Armed Forces’ Staffing Level to 2.39 Million Personnel

Russian President Vladimir Putin has increased the number of personnel in the country’s Armed Forces to 2,389,000. The decree by the head of state comes into force on December 1, 2024, according to the official Internet portal of legal information.

Establish the regular strength of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation at 2,389,130 ​​units, including 1,500,000 military personnel decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin

The head of state also instructed the Russian government to provide for the allocation of funds from the federal budget to the Ministry of Defense, which are necessary for the implementation of the decree.

The Russian army will become the second in the world in terms of the number of military personnel

According to data According to the Global Firepower portal, the Russian army is currently in fifth place in the world in terms of the number of servicemen – 1,320,000 people. After Putin’s decree comes into force, it will overtake the Armed Forces of India and the United States and become second. In first place is China with an army of 2,035,000 soldiers.

Also in the top ten of the ranking are the armies of North Korea, Ukraine, Pakistan, Iran, South Korea and Vietnam.

The Global Firepower rating was compiled by American blogger Daniel Pucek. It covers 145 countries and takes into account such characteristics as army size, financial equipment, logistical capabilities, geographic location, access to resources and mobility.

Photo: Sergey Krasnoukhov / TASS

The last time Putin increased the size of the Russian Armed Forces was in December 2023.

On December 1, 2023, Putin also increased the number of troops in the Russian Armed Forces. At that time, the number of military personnel increased by almost 170 thousand people.

As explained by the Russian Ministry of Defense, the increase in the number of servicemen of the Armed Forces is being implemented in stages at the expense of citizens who wish to serve under contract. At the same time, there was no significant increase in the conscription of citizens for compulsory military service. In addition, mobilization in Russia was not announced after Putin’s decree.

The department then added that the additional increase in the combat strength and numbers of the Armed Forces is “an adequate response to the aggressive activities of the NATO bloc.”