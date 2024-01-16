After almost two years on the market, the generation of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is coming to an end, that with the presence of two DLC that have done everything possible to make fans return, since there is a much more interesting story, as well as old acquaintances that can be captured without any problem. In fact, after The Indigo Disk It was thought that there would be nothing more, but that was a mistake, since not long ago an epilogue was released for the story that finally brings closure.

Among what has drawn the most attention is precisely that with the free update for those who purchased the content, a new one also joins the cast. Pokemon Uniquely, these beings are the ones that cannot normally be captured in games but are normally obtained in events. And in this case we talk about Pecharuntwhich is the main attraction of the epilogue, being the last entry in Paldea's Pokédex, this to make way for the next generation of monsters.

Here you can see its trailer:

Here are some characteristics of this Pokémon:

Pecharunt: Somewhere in the land of Kitakami, the mythical Pokémon Pecharunt has been waiting for its moment to awaken. It uses its cunning to survive by feeding Binding Mochi to others: This Pokémon rolls up the poison secreted from its shell to make Binding Mochi, which serves people and Pokémon. Pecharunt then uses chains to control those who eat his Binding Mochi, which is not only delicious but also seems to awaken the deepest desires and powers of those who eat it. Pecharunt can also be very cunning. For example, he will feign weakness by crying and acting like a baby to gain sympathy from others.

It is worth mentioning that to unlock the event, the user must use the option Mystery Gift, which will lead you to obtain an item that unlocks the adventure in the region of Noroteoand there will only be a few steps to follow to capture the Pokemon. For its part, there is a new case for the Rotom Dex, which is unlocked with the code NE0ROT0MC0VER.

Remember that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are available in nintendo switch.

Editor's note: This new content for the game looks promising, the bad thing is that I still haven't finished the last DLC, so I'll wait a little to be able to capture the new creature. With that in mind, it shouldn't be long before they present us with new games in the franchise, it could be in February when we know more.