New layout

Leaving behind the not particularly positive weekend in Monza, George Russell is ready to face the first of the last eight races of the season, all scheduled far from Europe. We start from Asia and the circuit of Singapore, which entered the calendar for the first time 15 years ago and which never brought too much joy to Mercedes, even in the years in which the Brackley team dominated far and wide in the championship. The Brackley team has won at Marina Bay ‘only’ on four occasions: the last in 2018 with Lewis Hamilton.

The big news this year is represented by different track layout. The mixed section that followed turn 15 – featuring four tight bends interspersed with a short straight – was in fact replaced by a single long straight.

Less ‘tiring’ track

This new solution, in addition to significantly speeding up the travel time of a lap, could guarantee drivers an additional opportunity for overtaking, on a track that has historically been difficult from this point of view. Speaking at the press conference, Russell himself expressed himself clearly in favor of this innovation.

“The changes to the track will make the racing more exciting – declared the Briton from Mercedes – and we hope that in this way we can add another overtaking zone in turn 16, in addition to the stretch of turn 5 where until last it was possible to attack. In this way the track becomes less physical, especially when it comes to the racewhich will be shorter than in the past”. In fact, completing a single round of the race “it should be nine seconds a lap fastest“. Despite these news, however, it will still not be possible for Russell to challenge Red Bull: “It will be a battle for second place and they will decide the details. We hope to get closer to Red Bull“.