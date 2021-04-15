E.A billion euros in credit is a lot of money. Especially when the country only has an economic output of around four billion euros. We are talking about Montenegro. The small state on the Adriatic has borrowed heavily for a huge motorway project in China. Now he is looking for help from the EU.

Andreas Mihm Business correspondent for Austria, East-Central and Southeastern Europe and Turkey based in Vienna.

Donors such as the European Investment Bank had questioned the profitability of the project. But with Chinese support, the government in Podgorica set about building the 177-kilometer prestige project from Bar on the Adriatic over the mountains to Boljare on the border with Serbia in 2014. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the first, unfinished section alone over the mountains and valleys from Podgorica to Kolasin costs one billion euros. The other two sections would be even more expensive – if they were built.

“Not at all surprising”

Because the road, financed by China’s Exim Bank and built by China’s Road and Bridge Corporation, will not only be finished later, it will also be more expensive. In the middle of this year, the first installments of the loan with an interest rate of 2 percent are due. The pandemic has caused the economic output of the small state, which has 620,000 inhabitants and depends on tourism, to shrink sharply. This year, the World Bank experts expect about 3 percent growth. In 2020 the IMF had forecast a government deficit of 90 percent. That is why the hopes of the new government, which has been in office since December, now rest on Brussels. Montenegro is so small that it is easy for the EU to support the refinancing, Finance Minister Milojko Spajic told the Financial Times.

“That is by no means surprising,” says Sebastian Horn. The researcher at the Institute for the World Economy (IfW) has dealt intensively with the topic. “The highway, which was financed and constructed by China, had an unrealistic profitability calculation right from the start and exceeds the country’s debt sustainability.”

This means that Montenegro is part of a larger trend: in recent months, many developing countries that are highly indebted to China have asked international organizations and Western donor countries for financial aid, including Ecuador, Kenya, Ethiopia and Pakistan.

Warning from the EU

Mario Holzer, the head of the Vienna Eastern Europe think tank WIIW, reminds us that China has stipulated land as a pledge for default. “It would of course be a possibility for the EU to bind Montenegro to itself in the longer term if it would give the country a helping hand,” says Holzner. It should formulate clear conditions for political reforms and project implementation, demands IfW research director Christoph Trebesch. Since there might be similar developments in other countries on the borders with the EU in the future, “the procedure in this case would like to be carefully considered”, again experts Holzner points out.

At the beginning of the week, however, the European Commission reacted anything but benevolent to the interview with the Finance Minister of Montenegro. “We are the largest financial aid donor to Montenegro and we stand by their side, but we are not going to repay the debts they are owing to other countries,” a Commission spokesman clarified. The EU is known to have concerns about Chinese investments making countries dependent on China.

Like any other EU candidate country, Montenegro is of course free to choose its investors and economic partnerships, the EU spokesman said. He pointed out that the EU is providing the Western Balkan countries with nine billion euros as part of the investment plan decided last autumn. The money is also intended to be used to modernize and expand the infrastructure. Regardless of this, the EU is the largest trading partner and investor in Montenegro.